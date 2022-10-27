Jane Elizabeth Roberts

FORT EDWARD — Jane Elizabeth Roberts, 88, passed away on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828 (masks are suggested).

Rite of Committal will follow the funeral Mass at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.