 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jane Elizabeth Roberts

  • 0

Jane Elizabeth Roberts

FORT EDWARD — Jane Elizabeth Roberts, 88, passed away on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828 (masks are suggested).

Rite of Committal will follow the funeral Mass at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mythbusting ‘healthy' habits in regards to your weight loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News