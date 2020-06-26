James W. Burton
James W. Burton

James W. Burton

HUDSON FALLS — Graveside services for James W. Burton, formerly of Indian Lake, who passed away on April 3, 2020 will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at Cedar River Cemetery, Indian Lake.

Arrangements were entrusted to Miller Funeral Home, 6357 NYS Rte. 30, Indian Lake.

To plant a tree in memory of James Burton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

