James T. Kneeshaw
QUEENSBURY — James T. Kneeshaw passed away peacefully at home with his long-time life partner, Betty Little by his side.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 4:00-7:00 p.m., at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury NY, 12804. A Celebration of Jim’s Life will follow at the Queensbury Hotel at 7:30 p.m., where friends will be encouraged to share their recollections and stories.
Interment will take place on January 4, 2023 at Gerald B.H. Solomon, Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville with full military honors.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
