ARGYLE — Graveside services for James Rolland Armstrong, who passed away on March 19, 2020, will be 1 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020, at South Argyle Cemetery, with Pastor Jon Hawkins of New Life Baptist Church officiating. Arrangements have been under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

To plant a tree in memory of James Armstrong as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

