QUEENSBURY — Calling hours for James R. Meade will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 543 Glen St., Glens Falls, with the Rev. Paul Wagner officiating.

Interment with military honors will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.

