 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

James Parrish

  • 0

James Parrish

A graveside service for James Parrish who died Feb. 1, 2022 will take place today, Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury. Condolences may be sent to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804 or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to avoid online romance scams

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News