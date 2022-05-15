James M.Barcus
A funeral Mass will be held for James Barcus on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, 446 Aviation Road, Queensbury. Internment follows at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls.
Family requests attendees wear a face mask.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.