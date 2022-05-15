 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James M. Barcus

  • 0

A funeral Mass will be held for James Barcus on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, 446 Aviation Road, Queensbury. Internment follows at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

Family requests attendees wear a face mask.

