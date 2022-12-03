 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James "Jimmy" Yates

KINGSBURY — Graveside service for James “Jimmy” Yates, 80, who passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, will be noon, on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, with full military honors.

