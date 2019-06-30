{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Calling hours will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 1, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, with the Rev. Flossie Gage-Bates officiating.

