James Jay Holser
QUEENSBURY — Jim Holser, 58, passed away Saturday, November 20th, 2021.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 50 Mohican Street, Lake George with the Rev. Joseph Busch, pastor, officiating.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.