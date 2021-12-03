 Skip to main content
James Jay Holser

James Jay Holser

QUEENSBURY — Jim Holser, 58, passed away Saturday, November 20th, 2021.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 50 Mohican Street, Lake George with the Rev. Joseph Busch, pastor, officiating.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

