James H. Parrott

POULTNEY—James H. Parrott, 92, who passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021, will have calling hours from 4:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY 12887. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall. A full obituary will appear in the Thursday Edition of the Post Star. Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.