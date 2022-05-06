 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

James G. Dragon

  • 0

James G. Dragon

FORT EDWARD — Graveside services with military honors for James G. Dragon, who passed away on February 12, 2022 will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022 at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fort Edward. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Move it! Here's what to throw out if you're moving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News