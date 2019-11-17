{{featured_button_text}}

GANESVOORT — The family of James E. “Nimmer” “Mex” McGowan would like family and friends to join them for a celebration of life at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Gansevoort Vol. Fire Dept., 1870 Route 32N, Gansevoort.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at Mettowee Valley Cemetery in Pawlet, Vermont.

