 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

James Dean Waters

  • 0

James Dean Waters

HUDSON FALLS — James Dean Waters, 45, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021.

Calling hours will take place Monday, November 29, 2021 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation in Queensbury. Family has requested that those attending, in James’ honor, wear masks, get vaccinated, or get a booster.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Joseph Busch, pastor, officiating.

A graveside ceremony will follow at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury.

Condolences may be mailed to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 39: Easy ways to save money on holiday decorations this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News