James Dean Waters
HUDSON FALLS — James Dean Waters, 45, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021.
Calling hours will take place Monday, November 29, 2021 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation in Queensbury. Family has requested that those attending, in James’ honor, wear masks, get vaccinated, or get a booster.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Joseph Busch, pastor, officiating.
A graveside ceremony will follow at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury.
Condolences may be mailed to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
