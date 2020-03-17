James C. Tomasi
James C. Tomasi

James C. Tomasi

SALEM — The memorial service for James C. Tomasi scheduled for Saturday, March 21, has been postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The service will be rescheduled and announced at a later date.

