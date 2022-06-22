 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James and Peggy Fisher

James and Peggy Fisher

QUEENSBURY — A graveside ceremony for James G. Sr. and Peggy J. Fisher, will take place on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Pine View Cemetery, 21 Quaker Road, Queensbury. The Rev. Flossie Gage-Bates will officiate.

Condolences may be sent to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

