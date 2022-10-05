HUDSON FALLS — A graveside service for James A. Archambault, 90, of Hudson Falls, who went into the arms of the Lord on February 12, 2020, will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at St. Paul's Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury. Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls