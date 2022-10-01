Jacqueline Brown

JACQUELINE L. (HERBERT) BROWN

QUEENSBURY — Jacqueline “Jackie” L. (Herbert) Brown, 80, of Queensbury, NY, passed away peacefully at her home on Sept. 6, 2022, with her three daughters by her side. Born in Colchester, VT on Dec. 14, 1941. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, from 2 p.m.-5 p.m., at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, New York. A celebration of Jackie’s life will be held on Sunday Oct. 23, 2022, at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Janet Dunn, officiating in the Adirondack Ballroom at the Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St., Glens Falls, NY. Please join us for a lunch reception immediately following the service.