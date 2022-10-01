Jacqueline Brown

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JACQUELINE L. (HERBERT) BROWN

QUEENSBURY — Jacqueline “Jackie” L. (Herbert) Brown, 80, of Queensbury, NY, passed away peacefully at her home on Sept. 6, 2022, with her three daughters by her side. Born in Colchester, VT on Dec. 14, 1941. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, from 2 p.m.-5 p.m., at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, New York. A celebration of Jackie’s life will be held on Sunday Oct. 23, 2022, at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Janet Dunn, officiating in the Adirondack Ballroom at the Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St., Glens Falls, NY. Please join us for a lunch reception immediately following the service.

Because of Jackie’s strong 10-year commitment to fundraise in honor of Lee and to help fight the disease that so deeply affected Lee and our family, donations in Jackie’s honor may be made by mail to the Alzheimer’s Association, Vermont Chapter, 75 Talcott Road, Suite 40, Williston, VT, 05495. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Association can also be made online at the family’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraising page at: http:act.alz.org.site.TRfr_id=15950&pg=personal&px=6258218

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

