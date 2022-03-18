Jacqueline A. Howard
QUEENSBURY — Jacqueline A. Howard, 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital with her loving family by her side.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated March 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls with Sister Donna Irvine and the Rev. Liam Condon, officiating.
A private graveside ceremony will take place in the spring at Pine View Cemetery.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
