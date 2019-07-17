{{featured_button_text}}

CORINTH — Calling hours for Jacob N. Walerstein will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon on July 18 at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, immediately followed by a remembrance service at noon, with Rev. Flossie Gage-Bates officiating.

Burial with full military honors will follow at 2 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

