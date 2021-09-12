Irvin LeBarron
ARGYLE — Irvin LeBarron, 78, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at home with his loving family by his side.
Friends may call from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. A Funeral Service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Irvin’s name can be made to the High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801 or J.A. Barkley Hose Company #1, P.O. Box 263, Argyle, NY 12809.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.