Irma Elizabeth Havens
GLENS FALLS — Irma Elizabeth Havens, 95, formerly of Seward Street, Queensbury, left us on July 24, 2020.

There will be no calling hours. Burial will take place Friday, Aug. 14, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls. If desired, donations in Irma’s name can be made to the Warren County Humane Society, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

