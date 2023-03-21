Irene Nallie

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Irene Nallie, 94, went to be with God on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at St. Michaels Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. following the calling hour at the church.

Rite of Committal will be in the spring at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.