{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Friends of Irene Arbutus Elswick Norris may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the First Baptist Church, 1721 Route 9, South Glens Falls, with burial following in the Southside Cemetery, Gansevoort Road, South Glens Falls.

To plant a tree in memory of Irene Norris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments