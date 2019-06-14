{{featured_button_text}}

Horace and Shirley Finkle

DIAMOND POINT — Graveside services with military honors for Horace and Shirley Finkle, both of Diamond Point Road, will be held at noon Saturday, June 15, at Warrensburg Cemetery, with the Rev. Flossie Gage-Bates officiating.

