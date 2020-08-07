Holly Ann (Suddard) Wadsworth

FORT EDWARD — Calling hours for Holly Ann (Suddard) Wadsworth, who passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward.

Due to the pandemic and the state’s regulations, we are regulated to a limit of 40 people or less in the funeral home at a time. Please check with the parking lot attendant for direction on entering. Masks and social distancing are required. Following the calling hours, graveside services will be conducted at St. Joseph Cemetery in Fort Edward.