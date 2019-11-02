{{featured_button_text}}

Herbert E. Riedel

GLENS FALLS — A Memorial service for Herbert E. Riedel will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls, 400 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.



