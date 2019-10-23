{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD and JOHNSBURG — Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.

A funeral service will be conducted at noon Thursday, Oct. 24, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow the funeral service at Union Cemetery, Fort Edward.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments