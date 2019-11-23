{{featured_button_text}}

Henry W. ‘Hank’ Allen

FORT EDWARD and JOHNSBURG — A Celebration of the Life for Hank Allen will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Warrensburg Masonic Lodge, Main St., Warrensburg.

All are welcome, refreshments to follow the memorial service.

