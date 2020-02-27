Henry Christian Sander
Henry Christian Sander

QUEENSBURY — There will be one hour of visitation from 4 to 5 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will immediately follow the visitation at 5 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Mark Bailey officiating.

Burial will take place in the future in Montreal, Canada.

