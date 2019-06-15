{{featured_button_text}}

BALLSTON SPA — Burial for Henrietta (Honey) TerSla Allen Morris who passed away on Jan. 4, 2019 will be Saturday, June 15, at Sweetman Cemetery, 249 Sweetman Road in the town of Charlton.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc, 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls

