Helen R. Pechtel

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Graveside services for Helen R. Pechtel who passed on Feb. 2, 2022 will be conducted at Sandy Hill Fort Edward Union Cemetery, 8 Schuyler St., Hudson Falls, NY on May 6, 2022 at 11 a.m., officiated by Patti Gerard.

Directly following, the family kindly invites all to gather at her home, 22 Fuller Road, South Glens Falls, for a Celebration of her Life. Food and refreshments will be served.