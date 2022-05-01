 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Helen R. Pechtel

  • 0

Helen R. Pechtel

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Graveside services for Helen R. Pechtel who passed on Feb. 2, 2022 will be conducted at Sandy Hill Fort Edward Union Cemetery, 8 Schuyler St., Hudson Falls, NY on May 6, 2022 at 11 a.m., officiated by Patti Gerard.

Directly following, the family kindly invites all to gather at her home, 22 Fuller Road, South Glens Falls, for a Celebration of her Life. Food and refreshments will be served.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to DIY cleaning products and save money

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News