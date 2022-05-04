 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helen J. "Sis" Eldridge

Graveside services for Helen J. "Sis" Eldridge, who passed away on March 6, 2022 will be conducted 9:00 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022 at Cedar River Cemetery, Indian Lake with Rev. Philip Allen, officiating. Arrangements were entrusted to Miller Funeral Home, 6357 NYS Rte. 30, Indian Lake.

