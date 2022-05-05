 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helen E. (Sis Smith) Coon Baker

FORT ANN — Helen E. (Sis Smith) Coon Baker, 90, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, April 28, 2022, with loved ones by her side.

Calling hours will take place Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will immediately follow.

A graveside ceremony will follow at Glens Falls Cemetery on Bay Street.

