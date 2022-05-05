 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Harry L. Ross

Harry L. Ross

JOHNSBURG — A graveside service for the late Harry L. Ross who passed away on Dec. 28, 2021 will be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 7, 2022 in Bates Cemetery, State Highway 8, Johnsburg, NY.

