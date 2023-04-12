Harrison Hawkes DownsA brief visitation for Harrison Hawkes Downs, age 76, who died on December 17, 2022, will take place Friday, April 14, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. to noon at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. A memorial service will follow at noon at the funeral home, with the Rev. Nancy Goff officiating.