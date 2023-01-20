 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Harrison H. Downs

Harrison H. Downs

FORT EDWARD — Harrison H. Downs, age 76, passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital, with his daughter, Nancy, by his side.

A brief visitation will take place Friday, April 14, from 11:30 a.m. to noon at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will follow at noon at the funeral home, with the Rev. Nancy Goff officiating.

Interment with military honors will be private to the family at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

