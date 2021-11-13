Harriet Elsie Mattison

HUDSON FALLS — It is with great appreciation for a life well lived that we mourn the passing of Harriet Elsie Mattison of Hudson Falls on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at the age of 91 years.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021, Village Baptist Church, 131 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A Memorial Service will be conducted following the calling hour at 12:00 p.m. at the church.

Burial will follow the memorial service at North Argyle Cemetery in Argyle.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.