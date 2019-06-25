{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Graveside services for Harold Lester Lufkin, who passed away on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at St. Mary's Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.

