Harold J. McAfee

QUEENSBURY - Harold J. McAfee, 99, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

A graveside ceremony with full military honors will be held at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery where he will be laid to eternal rest Monday, August 15, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., next to his beloved wife Loraine.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

