Harold Bartlett McGee, Jr.
QUEENSBURY — Harold Bartlett McGee, Jr., 88, of Queensbury, passed away on Saturday May 6, 2023 at Glens Falls Hospital with his loving family by his side.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023 from 10 a.m. to noon at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY.
Funeral service and graveside ceremony will be private for the family.
Condolences may be sent to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
