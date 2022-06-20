Harma Mary Zachar

GLENS FALLS — A memorial Mass will be held for Harma Mary Zachar on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Annunciation Roman Catholic Church, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury, NY.

On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, there will be a memorial walk for Mary along the Warren County Bike Trail, followed by a gathering at Ushers Park in Lake George. Please contact Mary’s family for more information and details about this event.