Harma Mary Zachar
GLENS FALLS — There will be a Mass at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Our Lady of the Annunciation Roman Catholic Church, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury, NY, as the intention of the Mass will be for Harma Mary Zachar.
On Tuesday July 19, 2022, there will be a memorial walk for Mary along the Warren County Bike Trail, followed by a gathering at Ushers Park in Lake George. Please contact Mary’s family for more information about this event.
