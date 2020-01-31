You have free articles remaining.
BOLTON LANDING — Visitation for Guenter Roessler will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, with a brief service being conducted by the Bolton Volunteer Fire Department in his honor during that time.
A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Tom Fisher.
