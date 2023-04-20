Gregory Scott Farry
We invite you to join us as we Celebrate the Life of our brother Greg Farry on April 22, 2023 from 3-6 p.m. at The Tavern, 340 Aviation Road, Queensbury, NY, 12804. Come share memories and raise a toast to Greg, our brother, friend, and United States Marine.
