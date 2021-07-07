 Skip to main content
Gregory Fletcher Camelo
Gregory Fletcher Camelo

Gregory Fletcher Camelo

QUEENSBURY — On the morning of June 25, 2021, Gregory Fletcher Camelo, 65 of Queensbury, NY, surrounded by his loved ones, peacefully left us to join the Lord in Heaven and take his well-deserved place as God's newest angel.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Glens Falls, where Greg was a communicant, on July 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations in Greg's name can be made to the Wilmont Cancer Institute at the University of Rochester Medical Center, the Charles R. Wood Theatre in Queensbury, or the QUFSD Snack Pack Program.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

