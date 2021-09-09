 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gracelyn M. Pippo
0 entries

Gracelyn M. Pippo

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gracelyn M. Pippo

WHITEHALL — Funeral services for Gracelyn M. Pippo will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Our Lady of Hope Church. Interment will follow in the Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, both in Whitehall.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

DIY disaster! Here are some tips to avoid DIY headaches

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News