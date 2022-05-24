Grace C. (Curtis) TrombleyTICONDEROGA — A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Grace C. (Curtis) Trombley who passed away on January 31, 2022, at the age of 98, will take place on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Ticonderoga. A Reception will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga.