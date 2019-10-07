{{featured_button_text}}

HARTFORD — The family will receive family and friends from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle. A funeral service will follow the calling hours at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Patti Girard officiating. Burial with military honors will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. following the services at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

To plant a tree in memory of Gordon Bennett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Events

Tags

Load comments