Gloria Ann (Schwalbach) Seitz

Gloria Ann (Schwalbach) Seitz

CHESTERTOWN — Gloria Ann (Schwalbach) Seitz passed away on Aug. 21, 2022. Mass will be offered 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Saint Isaac’s Jogues Catholic Church in Chestertown, followed by a reception at their family home on Friends Lake. Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.

